Arab Media Summit Session Urges Content Creators To Prioritise Impact Over Numbers
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Emirati cultural expert and Duroob host Ali Al Saloom has called on media professionals and digital content creators to reflect on whether they are driven by the pursuit of fame or the desire to create meaningful influence.
Addressing a session titled “Impact Over Numbers: Influencing with a Small Audience” at the Arab Media Summit, he urged content creators to go beyond chasing numbers and focus instead on meaningful impact.
Having travelled to nearly 180 destinations through his show "Duroob", Saloom shared experiences that shaped his outlook on ethical content creation.
He emphasised that the real challenge facing creators today is not artificial intelligence but personal responsibility. “AI is not the problem. Being responsible is,” he stated firmly.
In his remarks, Saloom outlined three guiding principles for today’s content creators, urging them to move beyond surface-level metrics and embrace a more thoughtful, ethical approach to their work.
First, he challenged creators to reflect on their true motivations—highlighting the difference between fame and influence. “Ask yourself why you’re chasing numbers,” he said. “Is it for visibility, or to create real impact?”
Second, he emphasised the growing responsibility that comes with a large following, noting that influence carries weight and must be exercised with care. Lastly, Saloom called on creators to uphold ethical standards in all aspects of their content, reminding them to stay mindful of others’ dignity—even in seemingly small moments like capturing a photo or recording a video.
He concluded by urging creators to communicate to connect, not to collect followers. “If you have a message and can add value, that’s what matters. Followers are secondary. Many of the world’s greatest scholars have few followers, but their influence is immense.”
