Arab Ministerial Forum on Housing and Urban Development begins in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) The third Arab Ministerial Forum on Housing and Urban Development began in Dubai this morning under the slogan "Exploring the future of housing and urban development" with the participation of more than 20 Arab ministers, in addition to high-level Arab delegations and a number of government and private sector officials.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Forum was inaugurated by Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

The three-day Forum aims to discuss topics and issues that serve the future in the fields of housing and development, where the discussions revolve around three main questions of inclusive cities for happiness and quality of life, sustainability in housing and urban development, as well as the role of the private sector and NGOs in supporting government housing.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, is organising the event in cooperation with the Ministerial Council for Housing and Construction of the League of Arab States and the Regional Office for Arab States of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme.