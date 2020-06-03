Arab Monetary Fund provides US$59 million loan to Tunisia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The Arab Monetary Fund, AMF, has offered a new loan facility worth US$59 million to Tunisia to strengthen the country’s financial situation and meets emergency needs.

The loan was signed by Dr. Marwan Abbasi, Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia, on behalf of the Republic of Tunisia, and by Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al Hamidi, Director-General and Chairman of the AMF, on behalf of the fund.

"The AMF follows closely the developments of the Tunisian economy and the challenges it faces due to the current circumstances and works through a fruitful partnership with the Tunisian government to help the country contain the different challenges in the most effective way," the Abu Dhabi-based institution said in a statement on Wednesday.

The AMF is granting loans to a number of countries in the middle East and North Africa to help them overcome the economic fall out from current pandemic. The fund assistance in this regard comes as a support to the reform efforts of member countries and the measures they are taking to stimulate the economy and provide liquidity.

Member countries of the AMF include the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Oman, Palestine, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Jordan, Egypt, and others.