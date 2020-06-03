UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Monetary Fund Provides US$59 Million Loan To Tunisia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:00 PM

Arab Monetary Fund provides US$59 million loan to Tunisia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The Arab Monetary Fund, AMF, has offered a new loan facility worth US$59 million to Tunisia to strengthen the country’s financial situation and meets emergency needs.

The loan was signed by Dr. Marwan Abbasi, Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia, on behalf of the Republic of Tunisia, and by Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al Hamidi, Director-General and Chairman of the AMF, on behalf of the fund.

"The AMF follows closely the developments of the Tunisian economy and the challenges it faces due to the current circumstances and works through a fruitful partnership with the Tunisian government to help the country contain the different challenges in the most effective way," the Abu Dhabi-based institution said in a statement on Wednesday.

The AMF is granting loans to a number of countries in the middle East and North Africa to help them overcome the economic fall out from current pandemic. The fund assistance in this regard comes as a support to the reform efforts of member countries and the measures they are taking to stimulate the economy and provide liquidity.

Member countries of the AMF include the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Oman, Palestine, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Jordan, Egypt, and others.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Loan Governor Syria Palestine Egypt Iraq UAE Kuwait Oman Bank Bahrain Tunisia Saudi Arabia Lebanon Libya Middle East From Government Million Arab

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak remotely meets Arab youth parti ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (PESCO) iss ..

1 minute ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses nomina ..

8 minutes ago

Anti-locust operation carried out over 543,036 hec ..

1 minute ago

Pak gets EU certificate to manufacture Face shield ..

1 minute ago

Moscow's Talks With Libyan GNA Delegation Focus on ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.