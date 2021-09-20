CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) The Arab Observatory for Human Rights (AOHR) affiliated with the Arab Parliament has categorically rejected the resolution passed by the European Parliament criticising the UAE's human rights record.

In a statement issued on Monday, AOHR stressed that the resolution included factually incorrect information, and ignores the UAE’s significant achievements with regards to human rights.

The statement read, "The unacceptable allegations included in the European Parliament’s resolution represents an unjustifiable interference in the internal affairs of the UAE, and it is not in the international parliament's mandate to authorise any regional organisation to assess the human rights records that it's not under their regional jurisdiction.

"

It emphasised that Arab countries, in general, pay great attention to the human rights file, pointing out that they have recently launched pioneering initiatives in this field at the national and Arab levels.