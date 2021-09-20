UrduPoint.com

Arab Observatory For Human Rights Rejects EU Parliament's Resolution On Human Rights In UAE

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

Arab Observatory for Human Rights rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resolution on human rights in UAE

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) The Arab Observatory for Human Rights (AOHR) affiliated with the Arab Parliament has categorically rejected the resolution passed by the European Parliament criticising the UAE's human rights record.

In a statement issued on Monday, AOHR stressed that the resolution included factually incorrect information, and ignores the UAE’s significant achievements with regards to human rights.

The statement read, "The unacceptable allegations included in the European Parliament’s resolution represents an unjustifiable interference in the internal affairs of the UAE, and it is not in the international parliament's mandate to authorise any regional organisation to assess the human rights records that it's not under their regional jurisdiction.

"

It emphasised that Arab countries, in general, pay great attention to the human rights file, pointing out that they have recently launched pioneering initiatives in this field at the national and Arab levels.

Related Topics

Resolution Parliament UAE Arab

Recent Stories

Exports increase by 24% to Rs742,259 mln in two mo ..

Exports increase by 24% to Rs742,259 mln in two months

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 variant Delta Plus spreads in Lao capital ..

COVID-19 variant Delta Plus spreads in Lao capital

3 minutes ago
 Arab League Observer Praises Proper Management of ..

Arab League Observer Praises Proper Management of Russia's Parliamentary Vote

3 minutes ago
 Macron asks 'forgiveness' for French treatment of ..

Macron asks 'forgiveness' for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

3 minutes ago
 UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveri ..

UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

21 minutes ago
 President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Ir ..

President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Iranian President

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.