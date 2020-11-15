Arab Parliament affirms its stand with Morocco to protect its territorial integrity

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Abdel Rahman Al Asoumi, has expressed his solidarity and full support for Morocco in all the measures it undertakes to protect its national interests, territorial integrity and security.

In a statement on Saturday, Al Asoumi underlined his support for the decision of King Mohammed VI of Morocco to end the illegal incursion into the buffer zone of Guerguarat connecting Morocco to Mauritania in order to secure the movement of people and commercial traffic between the two neighbouring countries.

He also expressed his condemnation of all acts undermining trafficking in this vital area between Morocco and Mauritania.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament called for restraint and avoiding escalation, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.