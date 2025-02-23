Arab Parliament Approves Document Supporting Resilience Of Palestinian People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 12:45 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, said that the speakers of the Arab councils and parliaments have adopted an Arab parliamentary document in support of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land, rejecting all plans of displacement and annexation.
The document will be presented it at the Emergency Arab Summit that Egypt will host next month, he added.
This was stated in his speech during the opening session of the Seventh Conference of the Arab Parliament and the Speakers of Arab Councils and Parliaments, which began today at the Arab League HQ.
