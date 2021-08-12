Arab Parliament calls for enhancing regional maritime security

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) The Arab Parliament stressed the importance of intensifying Arab and international efforts to enhance the safety and security of maritime navigation in the Arab world.

In a statement issued today, the Arab Parliament said that threats to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf and the Arabian Sea affect not only affect regional stability and security, but also the global economy.

It explained that the transport of the energy resources, which are the main artery of the global economy, relies mainly on the region’s sea shipping routes.

Moreover, the Arab Parliament called for compliance with the international conventions and laws that ensure the security of the international maritime navigation.