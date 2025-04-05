Arab Parliament Committed To Palestine As Top Priority: Speaker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM
TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi reaffirmed the parliament's unwavering commitment to supporting Arab causes, particularly the Palestinian issue, which he described as the Arab world's foremost concern.
Al Yamahi's remarks came during his address at the coordination meeting of the Arab Group at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held in Tashkent ahead of the 150th IPU Assembly and related meetings, hosted by Uzbekistan from 5th to 9th April 2025.
The meeting aimed to align Arab positions on key issues on the Assembly's agenda, discuss proposals for emergency items and agree on Arab group nominees for vacant seats on the IPU Executive Committee and its permanent and subsidiary committees.
In his address, Al Yamahi emphasised that the Arab Parliament's participation reflects the growing cooperation with the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, strengthened by a memorandum of cooperation signed during the seventh Arab Parliament conference held in February.
He added that the parliament is committed to building on this partnership to reinforce Arab parliamentary diplomacy and serve the interests of the Arab people.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms
Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71
Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face
New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1
Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power
Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025
7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker4 minutes ago
-
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms49 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,3543 hours ago
-
Bus crash in southern Brazil kills at least 7, injures 203 hours ago
-
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q13 hours ago
-
Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power4 hours ago
-
Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu4 hours ago
-
7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea12 hours ago
-
Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 202512 hours ago
-
Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory12 hours ago
-
Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick off Saturday13 hours ago
-
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow14 hours ago