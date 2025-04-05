Open Menu

Arab Parliament Committed To Palestine As Top Priority: Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi reaffirmed the parliament's unwavering commitment to supporting Arab causes, particularly the Palestinian issue, which he described as the Arab world's foremost concern.

Al Yamahi's remarks came during his address at the coordination meeting of the Arab Group at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held in Tashkent ahead of the 150th IPU Assembly and related meetings, hosted by Uzbekistan from 5th to 9th April 2025.

The meeting aimed to align Arab positions on key issues on the Assembly's agenda, discuss proposals for emergency items and agree on Arab group nominees for vacant seats on the IPU Executive Committee and its permanent and subsidiary committees.

In his address, Al Yamahi emphasised that the Arab Parliament's participation reflects the growing cooperation with the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, strengthened by a memorandum of cooperation signed during the seventh Arab Parliament conference held in February.

He added that the parliament is committed to building on this partnership to reinforce Arab parliamentary diplomacy and serve the interests of the Arab people.

