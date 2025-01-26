Open Menu

Arab Parliament Condemns Attack On Saudi Hospital In El Fasher

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 09:45 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) The Arab Parliament condemned the targeting of the Saudi hospital in El Fasher, western Sudan, which resulted in the death and injury of several civilians.

It reaffirmed that the targeting of public institutions, medical facilities, and civilian infrastructure constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws, conventions, and norms.

In a statement issued today, the Arab Parliament called for the full protection of healthcare, humanitarian workers, and civilians, stressing that infrastructure and medical facilities should not be drawn into the ongoing crisis.

The Parliament urged all parties concerned to adhere to the Jeddah Declaration, signed on 15th April 2023, which calls for a ceasefire and the respect and protection of public facilities, the avoidance of targeting innocent civilians, and the pursuit of a peaceful, sustainable solution to the Sudanese crisis.

