Arab Parliament Condemns Attack On Saudi Hospital In El Fasher
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 09:45 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) The Arab Parliament condemned the targeting of the Saudi hospital in El Fasher, western Sudan, which resulted in the death and injury of several civilians.
It reaffirmed that the targeting of public institutions, medical facilities, and civilian infrastructure constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws, conventions, and norms.
In a statement issued today, the Arab Parliament called for the full protection of healthcare, humanitarian workers, and civilians, stressing that infrastructure and medical facilities should not be drawn into the ongoing crisis.
The Parliament urged all parties concerned to adhere to the Jeddah Declaration, signed on 15th April 2023, which calls for a ceasefire and the respect and protection of public facilities, the avoidance of targeting innocent civilians, and the pursuit of a peaceful, sustainable solution to the Sudanese crisis.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher2 minutes ago
-
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher2 hours ago
-
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes2 hours ago
-
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments2 hours ago
-
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library3 hours ago
-
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors3 hours ago
-
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials3 hours ago
-
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Health 20253 hours ago
-
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism3 hours ago
-
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 20253 hours ago
-
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA4 hours ago