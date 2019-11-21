Arab Parliament condemns Iran for accrediting Houthi ambassador

(@imziishan)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned Iran for its official recognition of an ambassador for the Houthi rebel group and for handing over the Yemeni embassy in Tehran to them.

"This step by Iran is a flagrant violation of diplomatic norms and a blatant breach of the United Nations Charter, Vienna Convention and relevant Security Council resolutions," said Dr.

Mishaal Al Salami, Speaker of the Arab Parliament.

He described the Iranian recognition of the Houthi rebel group as an attempt to impose a fait accompli, which represents aggressive behaviour and an infringement on Yemen's sovereignty.