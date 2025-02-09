Open Menu

Arab Parliament Condemns Irresponsible Israeli Statements Against Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 04:31 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, strongly condemned the irresponsible statements made by Israel that called for the establishment of a Palestinian state within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He warned that such statements pose a serious threat to regional stability, escalate conflicts, and endanger global peace and security.

In a statement issued today, Al-Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament’s categorical rejection of these remarks that, he said, infringe upon the sovereignty, security, and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and are a flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, noting that the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of Arab national security.

Al-Yamahi reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s steadfast rejection of all statements that encroach upon the sovereignty of Arab nations. He also underscored that such remarks represent a blatant violation of the Palestinian people’s legitimate and inalienable rights to establish an independent state on their entire national territory, including the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, in accordance with the borders of June 4, 1967.

Furthermore, he expressed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and the well-being of its people.

