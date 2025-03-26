Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The Arab Parliament has condemned the Israeli airstrike on the town of Koya, west of Daraa in the Syrian Arab Republic, which resulted in casualties and injuries.

In a statement today, it emphasised that the continuation of such attacks without accountability, and amid the silence of the international community, encourages Israel to persist and escalate its violations. These actions, the Arab Parliament stressed, constitute a blatant breach of Syrian sovereignty and undermine the security and stability of Syria and the wider region.

The Arab Parliament called on the UN Security Council and influential international actors to fulfill their responsibilities by halting these violations and holding Israel accountable.

The Arab Parliament also reiterated its full solidarity with Syria in the face of these barbaric assaults, expressing support for Syria’s right to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and to pursue its people’s aspirations for peace and stability.