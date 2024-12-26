(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) The Arab Parliament has condemned the storming of Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, describing the act as provocative and inflammatory towards the sentiments of millions of Muslims worldwide.

In a statement issued today, the Arab Parliament affirmed that any attempts to alter the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem are unacceptable and invalid.

It stressed that such actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, further contributing to escalation, tension, and instability in the region.

The Arab Parliament called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to put an end to repeated violations and attacks by the Israeli occupation against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

It reiterated its full support for the Hashemite Custodianship of Al-Aqsa Mosque and other Islamic holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.