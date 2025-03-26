- Home
Arab Parliament Condemns New Israeli Agency For Displacing Palestinians From Gaza Strip
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 12:31 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) CAIRO, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the Israeli authorities' announcement of the establishment of an agency aimed at displacing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in addition to the approval of the separation of 13 settlement outposts in the West Bank in preparation for their legalisation.
Mohammed Al Yamah considered these steps a ‘’dangerous escalation'' aimed at emptying Palestinian lands of their indigenous inhabitants and expanding illegal settlement activity.
In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament’s firm rejection of any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause or impose unjust solutions, stressing that the displacement of Palestinians in all its forms constitutes a crime against humanity under international law and the Geneva Conventions, and a blatant violation of international and humanitarian law.
The President of the Arab Parliament called on the international community, the UN Security Council, and international and regional parliaments to assume their legal and moral responsibilities to stop these grave violations against the Palestinian people, to compel Israel to immediately cease its aggression on the Gaza Strip and its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, and to fulfill the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.
He also emphasised the Arab Parliament’s ongoing efforts to confront Israeli policies aimed at displacing Palestinians and expanding settlements, and stressed the need to respect the Palestinian people’s right to live in dignity on their land, in accordance with relevant international resolutions.
