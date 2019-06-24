UrduPoint.com
Arab Parliament Condemns Terrorist Attack On Abha International

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) The Arab Parliament President, Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami, has condemned the terrorist attack on Abha International Airport by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias yesterday that resulted in the death of one person and injuring various others.

Dr. Al-Salami said that the Houthi militia's deliberate and repeated targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and drones, confirms that it is a terrorist group that commits war crimes and crimes against humanity. It flagrantly violates international law and international humanitarian law which requires that it shall be classified as a terrorist group, as demanded by the Arab Parliament in its decision on 19th June, he added.

The President of the Arab Parliament stressed the need for the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities in dealing with the practices of this terrorist group and to stop these repeated terrorist attacks deliberately targeting civilians and the safety of civil aviation and threatening security, peace and stability in the region and the world.

He also reiterated the Arab Parliament's solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures being taken to protect its security, stability and safety of its citizens.

