UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Parliament Condemns Terrorist Drone Attack On Aramco

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:15 PM

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist drone attack on Aramco

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) The Arab Parliament today condemned in the strongest terms the "cowardly" terrorist drone attack on two Aramco facilities in Abqaiq city and the Hijra Khurais village in Saudi Arabia.

Parliament Speaker Dr. Meshaal Al-Selmi said in a statement that targeting the two factories is a cowardly act of terrorism that falls within a plan targeting vital and economic installations to disrupt energy supplies and weigh on oil prices in the global market.

He called on the international community to act urgently to confront these terrorist acts and to hold accountable planners, supporters and financiers behind them, whether individuals, groups or countries.

He expressed his full confidence in the ability of Saudi Arabia to protect its economic facilities and firmly confront terrorist groups, underlining the parliament's full solidarity and support to the Kingdom in all measures taken to protect its vital and economic facilities.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Parliament Oil Saudi Arabia Market All Arab

Recent Stories

12 million children at risk of not accessing educa ..

19 minutes ago

India pursuing policy of ethnic cleansing of Musli ..

19 minutes ago

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Militants Trap People in Idli ..

19 minutes ago

Shah Mehmood Qureshi rubbishes Indian army chief's ..

24 minutes ago

Tunisian Official Notes Low Turnout in Presidentia ..

24 minutes ago

Pearl Initiative launches online platform for SMEs

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.