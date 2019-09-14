Arab Parliament condemns terrorist drone attack on Aramco

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) The Arab Parliament today condemned in the strongest terms the "cowardly" terrorist drone attack on two Aramco facilities in Abqaiq city and the Hijra Khurais village in Saudi Arabia.

Parliament Speaker Dr. Meshaal Al-Selmi said in a statement that targeting the two factories is a cowardly act of terrorism that falls within a plan targeting vital and economic installations to disrupt energy supplies and weigh on oil prices in the global market.

He called on the international community to act urgently to confront these terrorist acts and to hold accountable planners, supporters and financiers behind them, whether individuals, groups or countries.

He expressed his full confidence in the ability of Saudi Arabia to protect its economic facilities and firmly confront terrorist groups, underlining the parliament's full solidarity and support to the Kingdom in all measures taken to protect its vital and economic facilities.