Arab Parliament congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed for being chosen 'International Personality for Humanitarian Relief for 2021'

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Adel bin Abdulrahman Al Asoumi, President of the Arab Parliament, has congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on being selected as the International Personality for Humanitarian Relief for 2021.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Asoumi said that this choice is a culmination of His Highness’ continuous support and dedicated efforts in consolidating humanitarian aid internationally.

It also reflects the UAE’s leading role in providing necessary medical aid and support for people around the world, especially in light of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.