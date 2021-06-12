UrduPoint.com
Arab Parliament Congratulates UAE On Elected Membership Of UN Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:15 AM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoomi, Speaker for the Arab Parliament, congratulated the leadership and government of the United Arab Emirates on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2022-2023.

In a statement issued today, Al Asoomi hailed the development as a culmination of the achievements of the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their continuous efforts to establish the pillars of security and stability in the region and unswerving support for Arab causes.

He expressed his strong belief in the ability of the UAE to contribute to solving the significant challenges facing the region, wishing the nation success in performing this task for the higher good of all Arab countries.

