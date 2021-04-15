UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Parliament Denounces Houthis Attack On Jazan, Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Arab Parliament denounces Houthis attack on Jazan, Saudi Arabia

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militia's attacks by explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles towards Jazan region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia In a statement on Thursday, the parliament said, "The continuing escalation and targeting of civilians in Saudi Arabia reflect the Houthis' challenge of the international law and rejection for all the political efforts to end the crisis in Yemen.

"

It reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia on the measures taken to protect the safety and security of its lands, adding that "security of the Kingdom is a fundamental pillar of the Arab national security."

Related Topics

Terrorist Parliament Yemen Saudi Arabia All Arab

Recent Stories

Egypt denounces Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

20 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet approves ban on TLP under Anti-Ter ..

22 minutes ago

ICT police recover ransom money from kidnappers

3 minutes ago

Merkel to Be Inoculated With AstraZeneca COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Rizwan named among Wisden's five Cricketers of the ..

3 minutes ago

China awards individuals for contributions to nati ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.