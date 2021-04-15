Arab Parliament denounces Houthis attack on Jazan, Saudi Arabia

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militia's attacks by explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles towards Jazan region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia In a statement on Thursday, the parliament said, "The continuing escalation and targeting of civilians in Saudi Arabia reflect the Houthis' challenge of the international law and rejection for all the political efforts to end the crisis in Yemen.

"

It reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia on the measures taken to protect the safety and security of its lands, adding that "security of the Kingdom is a fundamental pillar of the Arab national security."