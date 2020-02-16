Arab Parliament elect chairperson for 'Child Rights' committee

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) The chairpersons of the 'Child Rights' and 'Activities' committees at the Arab Parliament for the Child have been elected during the Parliament's third session at its headquarters in Sharjah.

Kuwaiti Mona Al Saidi was elected as Chairperson of the Activities Committee and Jordanian Amin Al Shoubol was named as Deputy-Chairperson.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Dima Uday Muhammad was elected as Chairperson of the Child Rights Committee and Moroccan Hatim Al Bakhtawi as Deputy-Chairperson. Each committee include 12 members representing all Arab countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child said, "We’re proud of the distinguished members and their role in serving the causes of Arab children."

Al Barout emphasised the importance in keeping communication going to find ways to empower Arab children.