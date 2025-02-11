Arab Parliament Emphasises Importance Of Legislation To Drive Digital Transformation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 11:00 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi said the parliament is committed to keeping pace with rapid technological advancements by drafting modern legislation aimed at accelerating digital transformation in Arab countries, with a focus on artificial intelligence and its governance.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) coinciding with the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS), Al Yamahi highlighted the parliament’s efforts to tackle future challenges, strengthen cybersecurity, and support entrepreneurship in the tech sector.
He stressed the need for greater regional economic cooperation to enhance governance, improve economic performance, and drive sustainable development, ensuring Arab countries play a more active role in the global economy.
Al Yamahi described the WGS as a platform for aligning with global advancements, particularly in economic sectors, to secure a better future for the Arab region. He underscored the importance of such gatherings in bringing together government officials, private sector leaders, and experts to share successful experiences and foster collaboration.
He added that the UAE’s annual hosting of the event reflects its global leadership in future foresight and government excellence.
