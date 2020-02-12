UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Parliament For Child Appreciates UAE Role In Supporting Global Civilization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:45 PM

Arab Parliament for Child appreciates UAE role in supporting global civilization

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) Members of the Arab Parliament for the child, valued the great civilised role that the UAE is playing in leading the processes of empowerment of the Arab knowledge, science and culture, bringing it back to its influential era in building a global thinking civilisation.

And for the third day, members of the parliament, continued their scientific and cultural tours in the UAE, visiting the Al Hosn museums, classic cars, and the Archeology Museum in Maliha, as part of the activities of the third session of the Arab Parliament for the Child, that will be held in the Emirate of Sharjah.

On this occasion, Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, said, "The current session of the parliament has many diverse events that contribute to introducing the members to the heritage and civilisation of their great Arab country, and what our ancestors have achieved, leading to a rich knowledge experience for everyone.

"

For his part, Walid Omar Al-Ata, head of the Arab Parliament for the Child, said, "We feel happy for the generosity and good reception that we received in the United Arab Emirates. There is no doubt that this hospitality will positively reflect on the role of the future parliament in shaping the foundations of appreciation, cooperation and scientific and cultural exchange between the children of our Arab nation."

The Arab Parliament for the Child and with the kind care of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is preparing for the third session in the presence of some 60 representatives from 14 Arab countries, besides the UAE, on 15th February to discuss the issue of the right of the child to education.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Parliament UAE Sharjah Tours United Arab Emirates February From Arab

Recent Stories

Spring plantation campaign reviewed in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers held in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Kahuta directs to ex ..

6 minutes ago

Pope Francis Rejects Calls From Amazon Bishops to ..

6 minutes ago

Syed Murad Ali Shah orders preparation of new traf ..

11 minutes ago

SCCI, Sharjah Police to hold &#039;Economic Sustai ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.