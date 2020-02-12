Arab Parliament for Child appreciates UAE role in supporting global civilization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) Members of the Arab Parliament for the child, valued the great civilised role that the UAE is playing in leading the processes of empowerment of the Arab knowledge, science and culture, bringing it back to its influential era in building a global thinking civilisation.

And for the third day, members of the parliament, continued their scientific and cultural tours in the UAE, visiting the Al Hosn museums, classic cars, and the Archeology Museum in Maliha, as part of the activities of the third session of the Arab Parliament for the Child, that will be held in the Emirate of Sharjah.

On this occasion, Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, said, "The current session of the parliament has many diverse events that contribute to introducing the members to the heritage and civilisation of their great Arab country, and what our ancestors have achieved, leading to a rich knowledge experience for everyone.

"

For his part, Walid Omar Al-Ata, head of the Arab Parliament for the Child, said, "We feel happy for the generosity and good reception that we received in the United Arab Emirates. There is no doubt that this hospitality will positively reflect on the role of the future parliament in shaping the foundations of appreciation, cooperation and scientific and cultural exchange between the children of our Arab nation."

The Arab Parliament for the Child and with the kind care of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is preparing for the third session in the presence of some 60 representatives from 14 Arab countries, besides the UAE, on 15th February to discuss the issue of the right of the child to education.