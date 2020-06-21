UrduPoint.com
Arab Parliament For Child Discusses Holding Fourth Session Next July

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 06:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) Walid Omar Al Atta, President of the Arab Parliament for the Child, APC, has chaired the Parliament’s meeting, which was held remotely and discussed in the presence of Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the APC, holding the fourth session of Parliament next July, in the presence of all members of Parliament.

The session comes after the Parliament was formed following the election of the president, the first vice president, and the second vice president in the second session, and the heads of the two permanent committees in Parliament in the third session in accordance with the Constituent Bylaw of Parliament.

Al Barout welcomed the children to the meeting, and pointed out how the activities of Parliament continue despite the pandemic, so that the children of Parliament are present there, have their say, discuss and complete their issues.

In his speech, Al Barout stated that children, through the last three sessions since the Parliament began in April 2019, had understood their responsibility, discussed their needs and necessities.

He praised the support and care of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,, for the Parliament, and the follow-up of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League and coordination with the Social Affairs Sector of the Arab League.

Al Barout touched on the role of the Parliament in discussing the developments of work during the coming period and its mechanisms and taking whatever decisions it sees fit.

Parliament confirmed that convening the meeting was meant to study the fourth session next July, discuss the dimensions of its implementation, the presence of the various members and raise issues that touch the actual needs of Parliament.

The Arab Parliamentary Committee spoke with the children and praised this trend and the call to hold the session in July after setting the agenda, the issues to be convened remotely for the parliament to continue its role and overcome the repercussions of the current situation.

