Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2023) Kuwaiti Janan Jaber Al Sharif was elected as President of the Arab Parliament for Child (APC), during the third session of the parliament, held on Saturday morning, at the headquarters of the Sharjah Consultative Council.

Hala Jahlil from Palestine won the position of First Vice-President of APC, and Hibat Allah Al Alami from Morocco won the position of Second Deputy.

Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the APC, congratulated the newly elected officials, wishing them luck in their duties.