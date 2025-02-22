Arab Parliament For Child Elects President, VPs
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 10:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) SHARJAH,22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, announced that during the first session of the fourth term, held on Saturday at the Sharjah Consultative Council headquarters, members successfully elected their President, First Vice President, Second Vice President, and committee chairs.
Ayman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, announced the election of new leadership during the fourth session, adding that the newly elected leadership includes Ilyas Al Ma’ani from Oman as President; Abdullah Boujairi from Bahrain as First Vice President; Mai Abdulaziz from Palestine as Second Vice President; Rabia Abu Rumman as Chairperson of the Child Rights Committee; and Nasser Al-Husseini as Chairperson of the Activities Committee.
Al Barout emphasised that the General Secretariat provided all necessary academic, training, and guidance resources to support the parliament members during their first official visit to the UAE. The parliament now awaits proposals from members on future sessions and activities.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs
Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..
Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day
DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs31 seconds ago
-
BRICS economies to surpass half of global GDP in 10-15 years: Russia16 minutes ago
-
Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship2 hours ago
-
Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, business partnerships2 hours ago
-
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle2 hours ago
-
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research2 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expansion of integrated co ..2 hours ago
-
Italy's Inflation in January up to 1.5%: ISTAT2 hours ago
-
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios2 hours ago
-
Indonesia advocates for ethical AI2 hours ago
-
Green Climate Fund grants $103.2 million to boost Early Warnings for All2 hours ago