Arab Parliament For Child Elects President, VPs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) SHARJAH,22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, announced that during the first session of the fourth term, held on Saturday at the Sharjah Consultative Council headquarters, members successfully elected their President, First Vice President, Second Vice President, and committee chairs.

Ayman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, announced the election of new leadership during the fourth session, adding that the newly elected leadership includes Ilyas Al Ma’ani from Oman as President; Abdullah Boujairi from Bahrain as First Vice President; Mai Abdulaziz from Palestine as Second Vice President; Rabia Abu Rumman as Chairperson of the Child Rights Committee; and Nasser Al-Husseini as Chairperson of the Activities Committee.

Al Barout emphasised that the General Secretariat provided all necessary academic, training, and guidance resources to support the parliament members during their first official visit to the UAE. The parliament now awaits proposals from members on future sessions and activities.

