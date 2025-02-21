Arab Parliament For Child Opens Its Fourth Session
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 08:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) The Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) held its first opening session of the fourth term in Sharjah on Saturday, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the supervision of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.
The session took place at the Sharjah Consultative Council, bringing together members from various Arab countries. This session aims to provide a platform for children to express their visions, aspirations, and engage in parliamentary work within a model environment.
This session is an opportunity for children to engage in parliamentary work and the actual practice of dialogue and decision-making. It is part of the continuing successes of the Arab Parliament for the Child, which reflects Sharjah’s vision in supporting Arab children, fostering leadership, and empowering them to shape their future responsibly.
The session included elections for the president and two deputies of the Arab Parliament for the Child. Eight candidates from seven countries were running for president, with strong competition between members from Mauritania, the Sultanate of Oman, the UAE, Morocco, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt. Additionally, six candidates vied for the First Deputy Speaker position, and eight members were nominated for the Second Deputy Speaker role.
Several candidates expressed their motivation for running for the presidency.
Elias bin Awad Al-Maani from Oman emphasised his belief in the power of children to bring about real change. Joya Adel Al-Shabab from Lebanon highlighted her passion for advocating for Arab childhood issues. Malak Hani from Egypt expressed her desire to foster an environment where children can develop their leadership skills. Other candidates, including Hala Sultan Al-Atoum from Jordan and Ibtihal Khalid Al-Maarifi from Morocco, also shared their visions for empowering children and improving their educational and cultural environments.
Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, emphasised the parliament’s role in fostering democracy, dialogue, and responsibility among young members. The session allowed the members to experience a model democracy and express their visions freely. With the support of the Ruler of Sharjah and the League of Arab States, the Arab Parliament for Children aims to empower the youth and prepare them to be future leaders, contributing to their personal development and honing their leadership skills.
The elections held during the opening session are a significant milestone in the Arab Parliament for the Child’s journey. The process of electing the president and deputies mimics real parliamentary practices and reinforces the values of democracy and active participation, ensuring a strong foundation for Arab children to shape their future.
