Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) will host the fourth session of the Parliament in mid-February in the city of Sharjah, maintaining communication with the Arab countries' representatives at the Arab League to nominate their children for the upcoming session.

These preparations come amid significant interest from the member states of the Arab League, responding to the Parliament's calls to nominate their child representatives. Four children, two males and two females, have been nominated.

The Parliament aims to raise awareness on the importance of empowering children by involving them in social activities in the Arab world and promoting childhood's role in the development and progress process.

The current session will hold workshops to equip children in critical thinking skills, self-development, and capacity building to enhance their ability to effectively participate in strengthening their communities.

The programme will also include visits to introduce children to the tourist landmarks in Sharjah, strengthening their connection to the cultural and social heritage of the Arab world.

Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the APC, expressed his congratulations to all nominated children for their membership in the Parliament's fourth session within the framework of communicating with the Arab countries' representatives at the Arab League in Cairo, alongside awaiting various countries to complete their nominations in preparation for inviting them to attend and participate.

Al-Barout highlighted that the Parliament continues its diligent work to establish communication between children in various Arab countries, inspiring them to actively participate in sustainable development.

