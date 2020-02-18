Arab Parliament for the Child launches Young Parliamentary magazine

The Arab Parliament for the Child in the Emirate of Sharjah, UAE launched the first issue of its magazine entitled "The Young Parliamentary", to be the first Arab magazine specialised in the parliamentary field for children in the Arab world and the region.

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) The Arab Parliament for the Child in the Emirate of Sharjah, UAE launched the first issue of its magazine entitled "The Young Parliamentary", to be the first Arab magazine specialised in the parliamentary field for children in the Arab world and the region.

Ayman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the child said, "This magazine will be a media window prepared and edited by Arab children, to highlight the unlimited support that the Arab Parliament for the child is receiving, the development and progress that is achieved and implementing its programmes in developing Arab children skills, and their role in the quest to find a unified Arab parliament for the child."

Al-Barout indicated that the magazine will be distributed in paper and digital forms, to all who are interested in reading it in the Arab world, and it will also be available on the Arab Parliament for the child's website, as well as all social media platforms.

The magazine will later be translated to other languages, to introduce the Arab Parliament for the child to a larger audience and inform them about its importance and programmes.

The magazine will be of 60 pages, with Ayman Al-Baroutis as the Editor-in-chief, and executed by Dr Haider Waqeallah, it includes many important sections like news, interviews, introducing the Arab Parliament and its programmes, goals, sessions, members, and committees. In addition to reviews of Arab children's parliaments, polls, and Arab tourism, and interviews with inspiring personalities, and the topics about modern science and innovation.