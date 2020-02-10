Arab Parliament for the Child visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) Members of the Arab Parliament for the Child visited the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai today, to review its facilities, departments and programmes, as part of the activities of the third session of the parliament in cooperation with its strategic partners in the country.

Emirati astronauts, Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, were part of the reception and answered questions related to their trip to space, in addition to the importance of this achievement for the Emirates, the Arab world and the world.

Members of the Arab Parliament of Child attended a presentation about the centre presented by Fatima Al-Sayah, Director of the planning and follow-up office at the centre, during which they reviewed the Emirates Space Programme, which included the development of satellites, and the mission to Mars through the "Hope Mars Mission" that is extending to the year 2117, and the Emirates Astronauts Programme.

Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament of Child, stated, "The visit to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre was a valuable opportunity for the parliament members as they felt proud to meet great role models. We believe that we are on the right path to building a bright image of the Arab Parliament for the Child based on education and knowledge and the strength of scientific and cultural construction.

"

Al Mansouri said, "The spirit of exploration was the main factor in achieving my ambition to reach space, and this dream was achieved thanks to the vision of our leaders, and my wish is to visit all of our Arab countries and to see their flags in space."

Al Neyadi said, "I had aspired to reach space from a young age, and our time was not as filled with modern science and inventions as it is today, but I continued my career and specialised in electronics and communications engineering and I recommend that you keep learning and continue reading until your chance of success comes to life."

Walid Omar Al-Atta, President of the Arab Parliament for the Child, said, "We are happy and proud of the great achievement of the UAE mission to space. This visit will have a positive impact on Arab children to become future astronauts."

The Arab Parliament for the Child and with the kind care of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is preparing for the third session in the presence of some 60 representatives from 14 Arab countries, besides the UAE, on 15th February to discuss the issue of the right of the child to education.