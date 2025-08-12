Open Menu

Arab Parliament Highlights Youth’s Pivotal Role In Achieving Sustainable Development

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, underscored the pivotal role of youth as a fundamental pillar in the progress of Arab nations and a driving force for achieving sustainable development.

In a statement marking International Youth Day, observed annually on August 12, Al Yamahi stressed the need to harness the potential of young people and empower them through training, capacity building, and encouragement of entrepreneurship. Such efforts, he noted, would directly contribute to enhancing economic and social development while helping to address current challenges.

He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s support for initiatives aimed at developing youth skills, calling for stronger Arab cooperation to provide an enabling environment that offers youth opportunities for employment, education, and innovation. This, he added, would allow them to showcase their talents and creativity, with tangible benefits for the development of their communities.

