Arab Parliament looks forward to youths' 'bright future'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) During a session entitled, 'Looking Ahead of the Future', members of the Arab Parliament for the Child said that individuals in the Arab world can restore their role in the scientific, knowledge and cultural fields.

The session witnessed dialogue and interaction between the members of the Arab Parliament for the Child from Palestine, Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Sudan, Morocco and Iraq, and revolved around the importance of benefiting from technology in the construction of a unified Arab Union.

Discussions also covered developments in the renewable energy and artificial intelligence sectors, future of jobs, the importance of promoting Arab heritage and tourism as an entry point for developing awareness, and investing in available resources to garner further progress and development.

Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, said, "Preparations are ongoing to organise the third session of the parliament on 15th February, that will discuss the child's right of education, and we are pleased with the awareness among the members, making us confident that our Arab future will be in the hands of honest people, who are able to achieve ambitions.

"

Walid Omar Al-Atta, Head of the Arab Parliament for the Child, said, "We are proud of this group of distinguished elite people from the Arab countries and we confirm that their presence in the UAE has given them more determination and persistence to continue their role of impacting the shaping of a competitive vision of the Arab civilisation."

In the same context, and within the Arab Parliament’s keenness to develop the capabilities of its members, a specialised workshop on children's personality types was presented by Chancellor, Ahmed Abdullah bin Ali, which included a review of the patterns of children's personalities, factors affecting their activity, and the causes of mental disorders in children.