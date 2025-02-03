Arab Parliament President Commends UAE’s Efforts In Promoting Human Fraternity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 11:15 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, praised the exceptional efforts of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in supporting and strengthening the values of human fraternity, promoting a culture of tolerance, and rejecting violence and hatred.
Marking the International Day of Human Fraternity, observed annually on 4th February, Al Yamahi stated that the UAE has set a remarkable example in humanitarian work, extending a helping hand to those in need.
He emphasised that this approach has become a deeply rooted strategy in the country. He added that the UAE’s initiatives to promote peace and tolerance on a global level are a source of pride and appreciation.
Al Yamahi noted that, under the directives of the UAE President, the country has taken a leading position globally in humanitarian efforts and the promotion of tolerance and human fraternity.
