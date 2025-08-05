- Home
Arab Parliament President Commends UAE's Leading Role In Supporting Palestinian People
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 08:15 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) Mohammed Ahmed Al Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, commended the UAE for its pioneering humanitarian role in supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering amid the dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
He said that the UAE’s initiatives, most notably “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, represent an honourable model of Arab solidarity and effective humanitarian action. These efforts encompass a wide range of support, including the dispatch of ships and convoys of trucks loaded with food, medical supplies, and shelter materials. The UAE has also conducted airdrops to reach areas that are inaccessible by land, in coordination with fraternal and friendly nations.
Al Yamahi highlighted the recent arrival of the eighth UAE aid ship, Khalifa, at Al Arish Port.
The vessel carried over 7,166 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, medical, and health supplies, shelter materials, fully equipped ambulances, and water tankers to address urgent needs in the Gaza Strip.
He further noted that since the launch of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3," the UAE has delivered over 80,000 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza. These supplies were transported by land, sea, and air, through more than 600 airlifts, 17 cargo ships, and 5,400 trucks. The UAE has also supported the medical sector by establishing a field hospital in Gaza and a floating hospital off the coast of Al Arish.
He also commended the ongoing coordination between the UAE and Egypt to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those who need it most.
