Arab Parliament President Condemns Israel's Publication Of Maps Claiming Arab Land
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, condemned the publication by official Israeli government accounts of maps that include Palestinian and Arab territories, alongside the incitement by Israel’s Minister of Finance to annex the West Bank and build settlements in the Gaza Strip.
He reaffirmed his firm rejection of such calls, which aim to deny the rights of the Palestinian people and prevent the establishment of their independent state.
In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi said that these provocative actions by the Israeli occupation represent a blatant violation and a serious breach of all international legitimacy, international law, and international humanitarian law, calling for a resolute international stance to halt them.
The President of the Arab Parliament urged the international community, free nations, and global and regional parliaments to bear their ethical and legal responsibilities and to pressure the Israeli occupation to stop its false claims and actions, which pose a threat to the security and stability of the region and violate the rights, lands, and sovereignty of peoples.
He also called for efforts to stop the genocide being carried out against the Palestinian people for the past 15 months and for the implementation of international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
