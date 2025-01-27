Open Menu

Arab Parliament Rejects Any Calls For Displacement Of Palestinian People

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 02:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) CAIRO, 27th January, 2025 (WAM) – The Arab Parliament has firmly rejected and strongly condemned any calls for the displacement of the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip, stating that such actions aim to undermine Palestinian cause.

In a statement, Mohamed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, emphasised that such proposals violate international legitimacy and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. He underlined that forced displacement is considered a crime under international humanitarian law.

He called on the international community to clearly and unequivocally oppose such calls and to take positions that support a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian cause.

