UrduPoint.com

Arab Parliament Rejects EU Parliament's Resolution On Human Rights In UAE

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resolution on human rights in UAE

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) The Arab Parliament has expressed its complete rejection of the resolution passed by the European Parliament (EP) criticising the UAE's human rights record.

In a meeting presided over by its Speaker Adel bin Abdulrahman Al Asoomi, the Arab Parliament stressed that the resolution included factually incorrect information with regards to human rights in the UAE.

In its statement, the Arab Parliament stressed that it is not in the European Parliament’s mandate to assess the human rights records in any Arab country, as there is no legal or political jurisdiction that gives it this right.

"The UAE is one of the leading countries with regards to human rights," the statement said, adding that there are a number of local institutions responsible for human rights issues in the UAE, in line with international standards recognised and adopted by the United Nations and stipulated in the relevant international conventions.

The Arab Parliament called on the European Parliament to adopt a constructive approach that finds common ground for positive dialogue with parliaments in the Arab countries, in support of the partnership relations between the two sides and the strategic issues of common interest.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Parliament UAE Arab

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban ..

Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban development

15 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al ..

UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al Mazrouei as Executive Director ..

15 minutes ago
 40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Za ..

Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Zahid Hussain

21 minutes ago
 UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on ..

UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on Rabies Awareness and its Contr ..

24 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Us ..

Vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Users in Pakistan

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.