Arab Parliament Speaker Commends UAE's Role In Promoting Values Of Dialogue, Coexistence, Acceptance And Tolerance

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 10:30 PM

Arab Parliament Speaker commends UAE's role in promoting values of dialogue, coexistence, acceptance and tolerance

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2021) Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi has praised the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates to support and promote the culture of dialogue, coexistence, acceptance and tolerance, as well as its embrace and promote the Document of Human Fraternity, signed two years ago by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness, Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.

Addressing the opening session of the 31st Conference of Egypt's Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs in Cairo today, Al-Asoomi said that the document has inaugurated a new phase of cooperation and convergence between the followers of different religions.

He stressed that enhancing the language of dialogue between different religions and cultures, and spreading the culture of acquaintance, is not only the responsibility of religious institutions, but, rather, a participatory responsibility that requires the integration of efforts of all institutions to achieve the goal that we are aspiring for at the end, which is to uphold the values of coexistence and tolerance among human beings, and to build bridges of understanding and brotherhood among all.

