Arab Parliament Speaker Commends UAE’s Youth Empowerment Experience

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:15 PM

Arab Parliament Speaker commends UAE’s youth empowerment experience

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) Adel Al Assoumy, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, commended the UAE’s leadership and experience in youth empowerment, through strategic programmes and plans aimed at training the youth to be leaders of the future.

During his visit to the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, Al Assoumy stated that the foundation has accomplished many achievements in various areas and has become a centre of expertise, which countries aim to benefit from, adding that the initiatives launched by the foundation benefit all segments of the UAE community, including citizens, residents and visitors, highlighting the country’s national identity and promoting the traditional values of its community.

He then pointed out the beneficial cooperation between the UAE and the Arab Parliament, noting that their bilateral ties have seen significant development in many areas.

During the visit, Al Assoumy met with Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Foundation, who briefed him about the vision and objectives of the foundation, as well its key achievements and programmes adopted in many areas in the Arab region and the rest of the world, most notably the "Youth Parliament".

Al Falasi highlighted the foundation’s keenness to cooperate with the Arab Parliament in drafting and implementing Arab initiatives that support and train the Arab youth to be ambassadors and leaders of their countries, through the exchange of expertise.

