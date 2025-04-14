Arab Parliament Speaker Condemns Gaza Hospital Strike
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:45 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation’s direct targeting of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which rendered it completely out of service, calling it a blatant violation of all international conventions and norms, particularly international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.
In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi described the attack as a new chapter in a series of systematic crimes and violations committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people.
He stressed that deliberately targeting civilian and medical facilities, including hospitals that serve as humanitarian sanctuaries, crosses all red lines.
He warned of the “grave consequences of continued international silence in the face of these crimes, which has effectively given the occupation a green light to proceed with its genocide campaign that has persisted for over 19 months, claiming over 170,000 victims including martyrs, wounded and missing persons, in what appears to be a systematic plan to depopulate the land and eliminate the Palestinian presence.

The Arab Parliament Speaker urged the international community, including the UN Security Council, the World Health Organization, and international and regional parliaments, to shoulder their legal, humanitarian and moral responsibilities.
He called for urgent intervention to halt these atrocities, ensure international protection for the Palestinian people and medical facilities in Gaza, and end the ongoing genocide against innocent civilians, particularly women and children.
Al Yamahi reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle to attain their legitimate rights, foremost among them the right to life, freedom and dignity.
He also called for holding the leaders of the Israeli occupation accountable for actions that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity under international and humanitarian law.
