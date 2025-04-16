Open Menu

Arab Parliament Speaker Condemns Plots Targeting Jordan’s Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi has condemned sabotage plots aimed at destabilising the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, praising the vigilance and professionalism of Jordan’s security services in thwarting the attempts.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Al Yamahi expressed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with Jordan and its support for all measures taken to safeguard the country’s security and stability.

He stressed that the security of Jordan is an integral part of Arab national security, and prayed for the continued safety, stability, and prosperity of the Jordanian people.

