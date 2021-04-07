Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates UAE on operation of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoomi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, today congratulated the UAE’s leadership, government and people on the start of the commercial operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the first peaceful nuclear power plant in the Arab region.

In his statement, Al Asoomi stressed that the launch of the plant is a distinguished achievement to be added to the UAE’s long list of successes, due to the directives of its leadership and the efforts of its people, noting that the country has moved into a new pioneering phase of development in vital sectors, which will boost the country’s leadership in the field of peaceful nuclear power plants.

This achievement is a source of pride for all Arabs, confirming their ability to overcome challenges amidst the extraordinary conditions being witnessed by the entire world caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he added.