UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Parliament Speaker Congratulates UAE On Operation Of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates UAE on operation of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoomi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, today congratulated the UAE’s leadership, government and people on the start of the commercial operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the first peaceful nuclear power plant in the Arab region.

In his statement, Al Asoomi stressed that the launch of the plant is a distinguished achievement to be added to the UAE’s long list of successes, due to the directives of its leadership and the efforts of its people, noting that the country has moved into a new pioneering phase of development in vital sectors, which will boost the country’s leadership in the field of peaceful nuclear power plants.

This achievement is a source of pride for all Arabs, confirming their ability to overcome challenges amidst the extraordinary conditions being witnessed by the entire world caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Related Topics

World Parliament Nuclear UAE All Government Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov calls on COAS Qamar Javed ..

11 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute appoints globally- ..

21 minutes ago

Zahid Mahmood replaces Shadab Khan for T20Is again ..

22 minutes ago

PM reaffirms resolve for requisite legal process f ..

32 minutes ago

UAE-Nicaragua Parliamentary Friendship Committee h ..

36 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Fakeeh University Hosp ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.