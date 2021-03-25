Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) Adel Abdel Rahman Al Asoumi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, on behalf of the Parliament, has offered his sincere condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE on the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Al Asoumi also offered his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on the death of his brother. He said that the UAE, with the death of Sheikh Hamdan, lost one of its loyal figures who presented a journey full of giving and sincere humanitarian actions.