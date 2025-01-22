Open Menu

Arab Parliament Speaker Praises Abu Dhabi's Leadership As Safest City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:15 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has commended Abu Dhabi for being ranked first on the world’s safest cities list, the ninth consecutive year it has topped the list since 2017, according to online database Numbeo.

This remarkable achievement underscores the UAE's leadership in security governance and highlights Abu Dhabi's commitment to implementing innovative security strategies and initiatives. This success is a testament to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Yamahi emphasised that this global recognition is a result of a comprehensive security strategy built upon innovation and a commitment to excellence. This strategy is further strengthened by advanced infrastructure, a modern legal framework, and the integration of cutting-edge technology aligned with international best practices.

He also commended the Ministry of Interior for its unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and protection for all citizens and residents of the UAE.

