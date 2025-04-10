Open Menu

Arab Parliament Speaker Urges Clear, Strong Stance On Gaza Genocide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Arab Parliament Speaker urges clear, strong stance on Gaza genocide

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, affirmed that the Palestinian cause has consistently received unwavering support from the members of the Non-Aligned Movement since its inception, rooted in their full belief in the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Addressing the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, Al Yamahi called for a decisive and robust stance against the genocidal war and brutal massacres perpetrated by the occupying entity against the Palestinian people. He also urged the rejection of any plans or attempts to displace Palestinians from their historical land.

These remarks were delivered during Al Yamahi's speech at the 4th Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in Tashkent, the Uzbek capital, held on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union meetings.

Al Yamahi condemned the failure of the international system and its institutions to protect people facing daily extermination.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament underscored the necessity of upholding and enforcing international law and the resolutions of international legitimacy across all countries without exception.

