Arab Parliament Speaker Urges Clear, Strong Stance On Gaza Genocide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 02:30 PM
TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, affirmed that the Palestinian cause has consistently received unwavering support from the members of the Non-Aligned Movement since its inception, rooted in their full belief in the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.
Addressing the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, Al Yamahi called for a decisive and robust stance against the genocidal war and brutal massacres perpetrated by the occupying entity against the Palestinian people. He also urged the rejection of any plans or attempts to displace Palestinians from their historical land.
These remarks were delivered during Al Yamahi's speech at the 4th Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in Tashkent, the Uzbek capital, held on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union meetings.
Al Yamahi condemned the failure of the international system and its institutions to protect people facing daily extermination.
The Speaker of the Arab Parliament underscored the necessity of upholding and enforcing international law and the resolutions of international legitimacy across all countries without exception.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, starting May 1526 minutes ago
-
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award3 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations3 hours ago
-
Inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine to take place during Abu Dhabi Global Health Wee ..3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority3 hours ago
-
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO4 hours ago
-
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundwater wells in design ..4 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control over food, consumer p ..4 hours ago
-
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza4 hours ago
-
IPS 2025 to open in Dubai on April 144 hours ago
-
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel5 hours ago