Arab Parliament urges international community to uphold responsibility for just resolution to Palestinian cause

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, reaffirmed the parliament’s unwavering and consistent support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and their just struggle to reclaim their land and obtain all inalienable rights.

In a statement issued today to mark the 49th anniversary of Palestinian Land Day, Al Yamahi praised the Palestinian people’s struggle as a symbol of resilience and steadfastness grounded in justice and rightful claims. He reiterated the Arab Parliament’s solidarity with the Palestinian people in defending their land, history, sanctities, and national identity.

He stressed the need to achieve peace based on UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, grounded in the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Al Yamahi noted that this year’s commemoration of Land Day comes amid what he described as an ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing targeting the Palestinian people, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians—mostly women and children—as well as thousands of people missing under rubble. He also pointed to aggressive attempts to forcibly displace Gaza’s population and ongoing violations in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including unprecedented settler militia attacks.

The President of the Arab Parliament firmly rejected any plans aimed at displacing the Palestinian people or annexing their land, affirming the Parliament’s commitment to international law and resolutions that uphold Palestinians’ right of return and dignified living on their land.

He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s support for Arab positions and Egypt’s plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip, stressing the urgent need for a comprehensive reconstruction process that ensures the Palestinians remain on their land.

Al Yamahi called on the international community, the UN Security Council, and regional and international parliaments to shoulder their moral and legal responsibilities by opposing displacement and annexation schemes, halting grave violations against the Palestinian people, supporting humanitarian relief efforts, and enabling Palestinians to exercise their legitimate rights.

He urged all actors to apply principles of international justice to achieve a fair, sustainable, and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause—one based on ending the occupation of all Palestinian territories, establishing an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, guaranteeing the right of return, and resolving the refugee issue.