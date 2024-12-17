Open Menu

Arab Parliament Values Egypt-UAE Cooperation On Arab Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed Ahmed Al Yamahi, has commended the strong UAE - Egypt collaboration in support of Arab causes. He credited the success to the leadership of both countries.

This came during Al Yamahi's meeting with the Egyptian Foreign Minister where he highlighted Egypt's crucial role, under Egyptian President El-Sisi, in championing Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause. He also emphasised the importance of Arab solidarity in confronting regional challenges.

Al Yamahi stressed the value of parliamentary diplomacy in reinforcing official efforts undertaken by Arab countries.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister reciprocated the sentiment, calling for a unified Arab parliamentary front to defend Arab interests in international forums. He expressed Egypt's support for strengthening the Arab Parliament and its role in fostering economic, social, and cultural cooperation among Arab nations.

Related Topics

Parliament Egypt UAE Arab

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Ar ..

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues

2 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new deve ..

OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing

17 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China Nationa ..

Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..

32 minutes ago
 19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

39 minutes ago
 Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with ..

Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..

39 minutes ago
 Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza ..

Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN

39 minutes ago
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 ..

UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report

47 minutes ago
 PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in ..

PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP

41 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

41 minutes ago
 Football: South African Premiership result

Football: South African Premiership result

42 minutes ago
 Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: ..

Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah

42 minutes ago
 Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Musha ..

Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Mushaal

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East