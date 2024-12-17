Arab Parliament Values Egypt-UAE Cooperation On Arab Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 12:30 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed Ahmed Al Yamahi, has commended the strong UAE - Egypt collaboration in support of Arab causes. He credited the success to the leadership of both countries.
This came during Al Yamahi's meeting with the Egyptian Foreign Minister where he highlighted Egypt's crucial role, under Egyptian President El-Sisi, in championing Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause. He also emphasised the importance of Arab solidarity in confronting regional challenges.
Al Yamahi stressed the value of parliamentary diplomacy in reinforcing official efforts undertaken by Arab countries.
The Egyptian Foreign Minister reciprocated the sentiment, calling for a unified Arab parliamentary front to defend Arab interests in international forums. He expressed Egypt's support for strengthening the Arab Parliament and its role in fostering economic, social, and cultural cooperation among Arab nations.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..
19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded
Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..
Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report
PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP
DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Football: South African Premiership result
Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah
Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Mushaal
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues2 minutes ago
-
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing17 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras Al Khaimah32 minutes ago
-
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report47 minutes ago
-
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership with Ministry of Econom ..3 hours ago
-
Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, adventure experiences3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Chamber hosts workshop to encourage private sector to adopt CSR3 hours ago
-
Gross banks’ assets exceed AED4.4 trillion by end of September: CBUAE3 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Touq launches fifth season of World’s Coolest Winter Campaign4 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends seminar organised by Trip.com Group4 hours ago
-
RTA, Dubai Police announce evening peak truck ban on Emirates Road towards Sharjah effective 1 Jan 2 ..4 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in seminar in Indonesia5 hours ago