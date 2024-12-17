Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed Ahmed Al Yamahi, has commended the strong UAE - Egypt collaboration in support of Arab causes. He credited the success to the leadership of both countries.

This came during Al Yamahi's meeting with the Egyptian Foreign Minister where he highlighted Egypt's crucial role, under Egyptian President El-Sisi, in championing Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause. He also emphasised the importance of Arab solidarity in confronting regional challenges.

Al Yamahi stressed the value of parliamentary diplomacy in reinforcing official efforts undertaken by Arab countries.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister reciprocated the sentiment, calling for a unified Arab parliamentary front to defend Arab interests in international forums. He expressed Egypt's support for strengthening the Arab Parliament and its role in fostering economic, social, and cultural cooperation among Arab nations.