Arab Payment Week Returns To Abu Dhabi For Second Edition
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The second edition of Arab Payment Week (APW) commenced today and will continue until January 29th at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel and Resort.
Organised by Buna, the cross-border payment system for the Arab world, the event provides a platform for experts and leaders in the financial sector to discuss developments in payments and financial services, explore ways to strengthen the sector’s future, and ensure its sustainability.
The event brings together over 50 speakers and 300 participants from leading global financial institutions. The programme covers key topics such as instant payments, cross-border transactions, compliance, financial crime prevention, and emerging technologies such as Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), artificial intelligence, and tokenised securities.
APW facilitates knowledge exchange and fosters collaboration. It focuses on enhancing financial market infrastructures, advancing regional and international cooperation in payments, and contributing to economic growth across the Arab region.
Dr. Fahad M. Alturki, Director-General and Chairman of the Arab Monetary Fund and Chairman of Buna, stated, "The event reflects the region’s commitment to foster innovation and strengthen effective partnerships in the financial sector. It also emphasises the importance of adopting international standards to enhance financial inclusion and achieve sustainable development, by enabling the financial sector to adapt to global changes and meet future demands successfully.”
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab Payment Week returns to Abu Dhabi for second edition8 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ38 minutes ago
-
CBUAE organises run event for employees, financial sector38 minutes ago
-
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab League1 hour ago
-
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community2 hours ago
-
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets2 hours ago
-
Japan to join US-led space telescope project in search for Earth-like planets3 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people10 hours ago
-
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land10 hours ago
-
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President13 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah14 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher15 hours ago