Arab Payment Week Returns To Abu Dhabi For Second Edition

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Arab Payment Week returns to Abu Dhabi for second edition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The second edition of Arab Payment Week (APW) commenced today and will continue until January 29th at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel and Resort.

Organised by Buna, the cross-border payment system for the Arab world, the event provides a platform for experts and leaders in the financial sector to discuss developments in payments and financial services, explore ways to strengthen the sector’s future, and ensure its sustainability.

The event brings together over 50 speakers and 300 participants from leading global financial institutions. The programme covers key topics such as instant payments, cross-border transactions, compliance, financial crime prevention, and emerging technologies such as Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), artificial intelligence, and tokenised securities.

APW facilitates knowledge exchange and fosters collaboration. It focuses on enhancing financial market infrastructures, advancing regional and international cooperation in payments, and contributing to economic growth across the Arab region.

Dr. Fahad M. Alturki, Director-General and Chairman of the Arab Monetary Fund and Chairman of Buna, stated, "The event reflects the region’s commitment to foster innovation and strengthen effective partnerships in the financial sector. It also emphasises the importance of adopting international standards to enhance financial inclusion and achieve sustainable development, by enabling the financial sector to adapt to global changes and meet future demands successfully.”

