Arab Plast 2025 Kicks Off Tomorrow In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 11:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) The Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre will host tomorrow, Tuesday, the 17th edition of ArabPlast, the international trade exhibition for plastics, recycling, petrochemicals, packaging and rubber industries, which will continue until January 9.
The event will be attended by more than 750 exhibitors from 35 Arab, European and Asian countries, and pavilions representing more than 12 countries, with the participation of international exhibitors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Austria, China, Egypt, Germany, Italy, India, South Korea, Switzerland, Vietnam and Jordan.

Arab Plast is the largest plastics and petrochemicals exhibition in the middle East and North Africa. It is held annually in Dubai with the participation of Gulf, Arab and international petrochemical and plastics manufacturers, to highlight the latest developments in these industries and their future in the coming years, and to unveil their new products that enhance the concepts of environmental awareness and sustainability.

“The event is of great importance as it presents a diverse range of products, technologies and solutions that shape the future of the plastics, petrochemicals and rubber sectors in the region,” said Nidal Mohammed Kadar, Exhibition Director. “The exhibition highlights the pivotal role of the Gulf countries, Arab countries and the Middle East in the global plastics and petrochemicals industry due to their abundant natural resources,” he added.

Kadar continued: The event is being held in Dubai as a global gateway to the markets of modern technologies in the field of plastics, recycling, petrochemicals, packaging, rubber and related industries, which are witnessing increasing growth globally, noting that the exhibition highlights the position of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries as a global leader in manufacturing and innovation.

Sadiq Al Lawati, Executive Director of Polymer Marketing at OQ Oman, the main sponsor of the exhibition, confirmed that the event is held annually in Dubai as a global platform to highlight the latest technologies and contribute to presenting them to major countries in the world.

Farah Abdul Hamed, the exhibition’s media director, said that the event witnesses a significant increase in the number of participants and exhibitors from the UAE and the region every year, which confirms the great position that the exhibition represents for those interested in the plastics, recycling, sustainability, petrochemicals, and packaging and rubber industries at the international level. She added: “Arab Plast 2025” is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors during its three days this year which reflects the importance of the show annually.

The projections for the plastics, recycling, petrochemicals, packaging, and rubber sectors paint a promising picture for the future and the global market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years.

Other prominent participants include Borouge, KEZAD, AstraPolymers, and Ecopolymers from the UAE, Tasnee and Advanced Petrochemical Company from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, among others. These industry leaders will showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the plastics and petrochemicals sectors, emphasizing standards that promote sustainability. This prestigious global event, hosted at the Emirate of Dubai, continues to grow and evolve with each edition, reinforcing its position as a focal platform for industry advancements in the Middle East region.

