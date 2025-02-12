Arab Public Administration Report 2025 reveals technological gap among government employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Hala Hatamleh, Policy and Research Manager, GovCampus, announced the launch of the “Arab Public Administration Report 2025: Productivity in the Digital Age”, which highlights several key issues affecting government operations in the Arab world.

Hatamleh stated that one of the most significant focal points of the report is the training of government employees, revealing a substantial skills gap in technology among government workers in Arab countries.

The report found that 74 percent of government employees in the Arab world lack proficiency in using advanced technologies, such as quantum computing – a highly innovative field still in its early stages globally.

Hatamleh told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, currently taking place in Dubai, she underscored the importance of continuous training to keep pace with technological advancements, particularly with the emergence of new digital terminology, as well as the need to differentiate between these concepts and their actual applications in government work.

Hattamleh noted that the report also highlighted a significant generational gap in the readiness of government employees to adopt modern technologies. Younger employees in most Arab countries show a greater willingness to embrace and work with technology compared to their older counterparts.

Moreover, the report found that older employees face greater challenges in adapting to these technologies, underscoring the urgent need for training programmes tailored to different age groups and demographics.

Regarding legislation, she pointed out that many government employees perceive a lack of regulatory frameworks that support them in addressing modern security challenges, such as artificial intelligence. The report revealed that 41 percent of citizens express concerns about rising security threats, while 55 percent believe that existing legislation is insufficient to tackle these challenges. She emphasised the need for swift updates to regulations to keep pace with technological developments and ensure the protection of both citizens and government employees.

On government performance assessment, she noted that 63 percent of government employees in the Arab world do not receive any form of periodic performance evaluation. She highlighted that performance measurement is a fundamental factor in improving government work and increasing efficiency within public institutions.

She also pointed out a shortage of data within government institutions, which poses a major obstacle to productivity. She explained that data is the foundation of good governance and transparency, stressing that improving data management in Arab governments is crucial for achieving sustainable development.

The report explores how technology and AI are reshaping government operations. By presenting first-hand insights from within government institutions, this report equips policymakers with a clear understanding of prevailing trends, current challenges, and future opportunities to enhance government productivity and build a more future-ready and productive public administration.