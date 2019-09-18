Arab Reading Challenge semi-finals take TV show spin

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) For the first time since the inception of the Arab Reading Challenge, ARC, audiences across the Arab world will get a peek into the semi-finals via a journey documented through a television show, set to be broadcast on the MBC channel starting from 27th September, 2019.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, announced on Wednesday that 16 young semi-finalists, selected from among 13.5 million participants of the ARC’s 4th edition, will be seen in close interaction with a notable panel of judges as they undergo a rigorous evaluation process to qualify for the finals and compete for the grand title of the Arab Reading Champion, who will take home AED500,000 in prize money, as part of AED11 million worth of cash prizes.

The eight-week-long Arab Reading Challenge tv Show will document the daily journey of 16 contestants from 14 countries through a series of edutainment challenges and competitions that assess their choice of books, the comprehension of texts they read throughout the academic year, their analytical and problem-solving skills, as well as the confidence and ability to communicate accurately in Arabic.

Details of the show, filmed in a reality TV format, were unveiled during a press briefing and tour at the "Arab Reading Challenge House" in Dubai, a location specifically designed to film the evaluation stages that will narrow down the contestants to five finalists. The show’s final episode will broadcast live the final award ceremony, which will declare the Arab Reading Champion at the Dubai Opera in November.

Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of the MBRGI, said, "In four years, the Arab Reading Challenge has transformed into a widespread reading phenomenon.

We wanted to invite the Arab public to join their children in every step of the journey towards the announcement of the winner in a first-of-its-kind television show that presents a unique edutainment experience."

Muna Al Kindi, Secretary-General of the ARC, said, "Over eight weeks, millions of Arab viewers will experience moments of joy, pride and tears as they watch the models of the future generation take part in the Arab world’s largest-ever literacy initiative."

Ali Jaber, General Director of the MBC TV Group, said, "The MBC Group’s vision is in line with the MBRGI’s vision to spread hope and bring about a positive change across the Arab world through knowledge, and cultural and humanitarian projects and initiatives."

Jaber added that the TV show is the outcome of the continuing partnership between both the entities.

The show will air every Friday at 21:00 UAE time, starting from 27th September, on MBC, with Shahed Ballan, TV host, as the presenter.

The 16 national winners representing their countries in the ARC are: Mezna Najeeb (UAE) Umm Nasri Mamin (Mauritania) Aya Noureddine (Tunisia) Naima Kabir (Algeria) Hadeel Anwar Al Zoubir (Sudan) Shaimaa Qahtan Ahmed Kazakzeh (Jordan) Fahad Shuja Al Habout (Saudi Arabia) Jumana Saeed Al-Malki (Saudi Arabia) Fatima Al Zahra Akhyar (Morocco) Raneem Samir Hamouda (Egypt) Shaima Ali Basyouni from Al-Azhar Al-Sharif (Egypt) Abdulaziz Al Khaldi (Kuwait) Samia bint Sami Al Mafrajieh (Oman) Omar Al Ma’aita (Palestine) Bushra Abdulmajeed Assiri (Bahrain) Lubna Jamal Nasser (Lebanon)